Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Spins seven shutout innings

Boyd took a no-decision Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing no runs on four hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out five.

Boyd engaged in a pitching duel with St. Louis right-hander Dustin May, who did fire five shutout innings, but Boyd was even better in twirling seven scoreless frames. The 35-year-old southpaw notably escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth frame unscathed, and he's now pitched at least six innings in five straight outings while logging four quality starts during that span. Boyd is lined up for a tough test to his recent success on the mound his next time out against the Dodgers, holding a strong 3.41 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 60:19 K:BB over 66 innings.