Boyd came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles, scattering four hits over seven scoreless innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The veteran lefty was absolutely dominant, racking up 37 called or swinging strikes over 92 pitches (68 total strikes), and the only runner Baltimore got into scoring position off Boyd came when Adley Rutschman doubled with two outs in the fourth inning. The Cubs' bullpen couldn't make a 3-0 lead hold up however, coughing up four runs in the eighth as soon as Boyd left the mound. He's held the opposition off the scoreboard in five of his last seven outings, posting a dazzling 1.40 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 39:8 K:BB over 45 innings during that stretch, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in St. Louis.