Boyd (11-5) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on seven hits over five innings as the Cubs fell 5-0 to the Cardinals. He struck out three without walking a batter.

Hits came in bunches against the veteran southpaw, resulting in a one-run second inning and a two-run fifth for St. Louis, and a lack of run support left Boyd with no margin for error. He's gone three straight outings without getting into the win column since having a five-start win streak snapped, but he's remained tough to square up -- Boyd's served up only one home run over those last eight trips to the mound, a stretch in which he's posted a 1.80 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 42:8 K:BB in 50 innings. He'll face a tough test in his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week in Toronto.