Boyd allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks across three innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Pirates. He struck out five.

Boyd got off to a rocky start Wednesday, allowing a three-run homer to Joey Bart in the opening inning before walking in a fourth run in the second. It's the shortest outing of the year for Boyd, who's struggled a bit of late, posting a 6.54 ERA in his last six starts (31.2 innings). Overall, the left-hander is 13-8 with a 3.20 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 151:41 K:BB through 30 starts (174.1 innings) this season. Boyd will look to get back on track his next time out, tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Mets.