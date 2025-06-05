Boyd (5-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over 7.1 innings. He struck out six.

Boyd was excellent Wednesday, holding the Nationals scoreless through six innings and without a hit for five. However, Amed Rosario led off the seventh with an opposite-field home run, which would prove to be enough to stick Boyd with the loss, his first since April 16, in a 2-0 defeat. The left-hander has turned in quality starts in five of his last six outings. Boyd's ERA sits at 3.01 with a 1.19 WHIP and 70:16 K:BB across 12 starts (68.2 innings). He'll look to get back into the win column in his next start, currently scheduled for next week in Philadelphia.