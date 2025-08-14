Boyd (11-6) took the loss in Thursday's 2-1 defeat to the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out five.

Boyd was dominant for most of the outing, allowing just one hit while blanking Toronto through his first six innings. However, the left-hander would walk Davis Schneider to lead off the seventh before Vladimir Guerrero launched a two-run homer, which proved to be enough to stick Boyd with the loss in a one-run defeat. The 34-year-old Boyd has dropped three of his last four outings despite posting a respectable 3.75 ERA in that span. Overall, his ERA sits at 2.46 with a 1.02 WHIP and 126:30 K:BB across 24 starts (142.2 innings) this season.