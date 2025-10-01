Boyd didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Padres, giving up one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out two batters across 4.1 innings.

Back-to-back doubles from Jackson Merrill and Xander Bogaerts in the second inning allowed the Padres to plate their lone run of the game. Boyd likely would have conceded a few more runs if it weren't for Dansby Swanson's defense, though consistent hard contact from San Diego's offense led to the southpaw's removal in the fifth inning after just 58 pitches. If the Cubs manage to advance to the NLDS, Boyd would likely be called upon to start Game 2 in Milwaukee on Monday.