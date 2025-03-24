Boyd allowed three runs on six hits across 5.2 innings in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Athletics. He walked one and struck out three.

It was an uneven start for Boyd, who served up a pair of Oakland home runs. However, the veteran southpaw also had his longest outing of the spring, which is a positive step for a player who has dealt with numerous injuries the past few years. Boyd is in line to serve as the Cubs' No. 4 starter this season and projects to make his debut next Sunday against the Diamondbacks on the road. If healthy, he could be a sneaky fantasy option, though Chicago will likely monitor the 34-year-old's workload closely.