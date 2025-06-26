Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Activated for Thursday's start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cubs activated Imanaga (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Imanaga is set to rejoin the Cubs' rotation Thursday with a start in St. Louis after being out since early May with a strained left hamstring. The left-hander threw 72 pitches and went 4.1 innings in his final rehab outing with Triple-A Iowa, so he's likely to have a somewhat limited workload against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Rejoining rotation Thursday•
-
Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Making next start in majors•
-
Cubs' Shota Imanaga: One more rehab start on tap•
-
Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Will need two more rehab starts•
-
Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Goes two innings in rehab start•
-
Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Rehab start on tap•