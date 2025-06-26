The Cubs activated Imanaga (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Imanaga is set to rejoin the Cubs' rotation Thursday with a start in St. Louis after being out since early May with a strained left hamstring. The left-hander threw 72 pitches and went 4.1 innings in his final rehab outing with Triple-A Iowa, so he's likely to have a somewhat limited workload against the Cardinals.