Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Imanaga (hamstring) isn't on track to return from the 15-day injured list until "well into June," Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

A firm target date for Imanaga's reinstatement won't be available until he's further along in his recovery from a left hamstring strain, but with Counsell noting that the southpaw isn't on track to resume throwing off a mound until around the end of next week, it's clear that his return isn't imminent. Cade Horton has made one start and one bulk-relief appearance since Imanaga landed on the shelf May 5 and should maintain a spot in the rotation until the Cubs' ace is back in action.