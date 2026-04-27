Imanaga (2-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out six.

Imanaga wasn't at his best, allowing a season-high five runs, including three in the first inning. Sunday's outing snapped a stretch of stellar pitching from the southpaw, who had allowed just three runs across 24 innings over his previous four starts. Overall, the 32-year-old owns a 3.15 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with a 38:9 K:BB across 29 innings (five starts), and his next outing is projected for Saturday against the Diamondbacks.