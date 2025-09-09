Imanaga (9-7) took the loss Monday against Atlanta, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out four.

That's now seven consecutive quality starts for Imanaga, who also issued no walks for the first time since his Aug. 10 outing in St. Louis. The star left-hander has allowed fewer than six hits in eight straight appearances, and he's worked to a 3.13 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 38:6 K:BB over 46 frames since the beginning of August. Imanaga also has a 3.21 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 101:23 K:BB over 129 innings for the campaign, and he's next set to face a Rays team with a poor .655 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the All-Star break.