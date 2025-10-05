Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that Imanaga will start Monday in Game 2 of the NLDS against Milwaukee, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Imanaga last pitched Wednesday in a Game 2 wild-card loss to the Padres, throwing 67 pitches across four innings after reliever Andrew Kittredge opened the game. The 31-year-old lefty will move back into a traditional starting role Monday and will look to help the Cubs even the series after a 9-3 loss in Game 1. Imanaga faced Milwaukee three times during the regular season, allowing seven runs with 17 strikeouts and 3 walks across 17.2 innings.