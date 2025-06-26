Imanaga (4-2) earned the win against the Cardinals on Thursday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three over five scoreless innings.

Imanaga didn't show much rust in his return from the injured list, throwing 49 of 77 pitches for strikes while allowing just two hard-hit balls. Through nine starts this season, the southpaw has allowed two earned runs or fewer seven times while surrendering five in each of the other two. He'll carry a 2.54 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 49.2 innings into a home matchup with the Guardians next week.