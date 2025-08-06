Imanaga didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Reds, allowing one run on three hits and no walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out seven.

After giving up 10 runs over his prior two starts, Imanaga rediscovered his top form Tuesday. It was the fourth time in his last six outings that the star left-hander pitched at least six innings while yielding two runs or fewer, and the seven strikeouts were only one short of the season high that he set his last time out in Milwaukee. Imanaga sports a 3.12 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 70:17 K:BB across 89.1 frames, and he's set to face a tough test next week in Toronto against the first-place Blue Jays.