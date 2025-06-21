Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Making next start in majors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Imanaga's next start will be with the Cubs sometime next week, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
The Cubs skipper didn't say exactly what day Imanaga will return from the injured list, but it will most likely be sometime during the team's upcoming series in St. Louis. The 31-year-old southpaw hasn't allowed a run in 10.1 innings during his rehab assignment, most recently firing 4.1 shutout frames while striking out eight batters Friday at Triple-A Iowa.
