Imanaga (4-4) took the loss against the Brewers on Monday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out two batters over 4.1 innings.

Imanaga got through three frames with just one run on his ledger, but Milwaukee tagged him for four runs in the fourth. The fifth didn't go any better for the southpaw, as Jake Bauers belted a three-run homer against him with one out to give the Brewers an 8-0 lead and end Imanaga's outing. The eight runs Imanaga allowed marked a season high, and his stretch of three straight quality starts came to a crashing halt. Imanaga's ERA jumped over a run from 2.32 to 3.38 as a result of the blow-up.