Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Quality start not enough Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Imanaga (8-5) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out nine without walking a batter over 6.2 innings, taking the loss versus the Cardinals on Sunday.
While Imanaga was stingy with baserunners, the Cardinals took advantage of their limited chances. Pedro Pages tagged Imanaga for a two-run home run in the third inning and Nolan Gorman added the decisive hit, an RBI single, in the seventh. Imanaga has a pair of quality starts to begin August, allowing four runs over 13 innings with 16 strikeouts and no walks so far this month. He's at a 3.19 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 79:17 K:BB through 96 innings over 17 starts this season. The southpaw's next start is projected to be at home versus the Pirates.
