Imanaga allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits across five innings and did not factor into the decision in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Reds. He walked two and struck out four.

Imanaga was done in by the long ball, as he served up solo home runs to Miguel Andujar, Matt McLain and Spencer Steer. The lefty has now allowed exactly three earned runs in five straight starts, and he has a 4.66 ERA during the stretch. Overall, Imanaga has a 3.37 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 7.4 K/9 across 139 innings this season. The strikeouts are a step back from last year, when the 30-year-old rookie posted a 9.0 K/9. Imanaga is slated to wrap up his 2025 regular season next Friday against the Cardinals before slotting into Chicago's postseason rotation, potentially as the team's Game 1 starter.