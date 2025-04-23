Imanaga didn't factor into the decision against the Dodgers on Tuesday after allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

The star left-hander was working against a vaunted Dodgers lineup and also the wind blowing out toward center field, but he fared well for the most part in spite of the difficult circumstances. Tommy Edman's first-inning three-run jack carried a bit into deep center field, but only his run scored was earned due to Gage Workman's fielding error earlier in the frame. Imanaga tied a career high with three homers allowed Tuesday, but he'll carry a strong 2.38 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB across 34 innings into a much softer matchup against the Pirates in his next scheduled start. As a team, Pittsburgh entered Tuesday ranked 28th in MLB in slugging percentage (.320).