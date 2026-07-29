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Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Start pushed to Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Imanaga is no longer listed as the Cubs' starting pitcher for Thursday's game in St. Louis and will instead take the hill Friday versus the Yankees at Wrigley Field, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Imanaga isn't dealing with any known injury, so the Cubs' decision to push him back a day simply appears to be a measure to give him and the other members of the Cubs rotation some extra rest. Javier Assad will move from the bullpen to make a start Thursday, sliding into the rotation spot that previously belonged to Jameson Taillon.

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