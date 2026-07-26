Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Strong again in win

Imanaga (7-8) earned the win against the Pirates on Saturday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out four over six scoreless innings.

Imanaga outdueled Paul Skenes, keeping the Pirates off the board despite generating only six swinging strikes on 84 pitches. Per John Perrotto of MLB.com, he's allowed just one run over 38 career innings against the Pirates. The southpaw has now thrown back-to-back scoreless outings and has limited opponents to two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past eight starts dating back to June 10. He'll carry a 3.72 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 113:29 K:BB across 121 innings this season into a road matchup with the Cardinals next week.