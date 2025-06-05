Imanaga (hamstring) threw a 39-pitch live batting practice session Wednesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It appears to be the first time he has faced hitters since going on the 15-day injured list in early May with a strained left hamstring. Whether Imanaga requires a rehab assignment is not yet clear, but he still has some stamina to rebuild before being considered for a return to the Cubs' rotation.