Cubs' Tony Barnette: Moving to 60-day IL
Barnette (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday because he is still experiencing tightness in his shoulder, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Barnette began a minor-league rehab assignment April 21 but the assignment has since been halted given the persistence of the shoulder issue. The 35-year-old's return timeline following the setback remains unclear, though he'll be eligible to be activated towards the end of May.
