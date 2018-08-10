Cubs' Yu Darvish: Moved to 60-day DL
Darvish (shoulder) was put on the 60-day disabled list Friday, Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald reports.
This was merely a procedural move in order to make room for the recently-signed Jorge De La Rosa on the 40-man roster, as Darvish has already spent over 60 days on the shelf. Looking ahead, Darvish is expected to toss another simulated game in the next couple days after throwing a 31-pitch session Wednesday.
