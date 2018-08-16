Cubs' Yu Darvish: To begin rehab assignment Sunday

Darvish (shoulder) will start a rehab assignment with one of the Cubs' minor-league affiliates Sunday, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Manager Joe Maddon stated that the organization isn't quite sure where to send Darvish yet, or how many rehab outings he will require before being ready to return from the 60-day DL. Darvish was able to toss a three-inning simulated game Tuesday, which following a live batting practice session last weekend. Since the club has allowed Darvish to take all the time he needs to get back to full health, expect the right-hander to appear in multiple games at the minor-league level over the next couple weeks before returning to Chicago's rotation.