Cubs' Yu Darvish: To DL with triceps tendonitis
Darvish was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with right triceps tendonitis, retroactive to May 23.
He was scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Giants, but instead Tyler Chatwood will be moved up to start that game. Darvish had actually rebounded nicely from a rough start to the season, giving up two runs with 12 strikeouts over his last 10 innings (two starts), but his ERA on the season still sits at an unsightly 4.95 with a 1.42 WHIP. Mike Montgomery, Duane Underwood and Alec Mills seem to be the leading candidates to slot into the rotation while Darvish is sidelined. He is eligible to return June 2 on the road against the Mets.
