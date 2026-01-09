Diamondbacks' A.J. Puk: Agrees to deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Puk (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Diamondbacks to avoid arbitration Thursday, Jack Sommers of DBacks on SI reports.
Puk was limited to only eight appearances in 2025 and underwent Tommy John surgery in mid-June. He's expected to miss most of 2026, but might be able to contribute in the final couple of months.
