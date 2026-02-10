Puk (elbow) said Tuesday that he expects to be ready for his season debut before July, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Puk had an internal brace procedure last June rather than a full Tommy John repair of his UCL injury. The less invasive surgery gives him a chance at a quicker return, so a season debut before the All-Star break is possible. The left-hander expects to be cleared to throw off a mound by the end of March, and a clearer picture of his timetable could be available around that time. Puk will have a good shot to assume the closer role in Arizona when he does return, as it's a bullpen lacking established options.