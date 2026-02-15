default-cbs-image
The Diamondbacks placed Puk (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The left-hander will be unavailable for at least the first couple months of 2026 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, so his move to the 60-day IL is just a procedural move. After reporting for spring training last week, Puk said that he expects to make his season debut before July.

