Diamondbacks' A.J. Puk: Moves to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks placed Puk (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Sunday.
The left-hander will be unavailable for at least the first couple months of 2026 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, so his move to the 60-day IL is just a procedural move. After reporting for spring training last week, Puk said that he expects to make his season debut before July.
