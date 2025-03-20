Arizona manager Torey Lovullo may not name a closer before the start of the regular season, leaving Puk, Justin Martinez and Kevin Ginkel as candidates to earn saves, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Lovullo insists that his preference is to have one primary closer, but he feels all three candidates are throwing the ball well. He wants to take more time, possibly into the regular season, to evaluate options. Lovullo also mentioned Joe Mantiply while musing on various matchup scenarios for the late innings.