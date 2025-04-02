Puk allowed a solo home run in one inning but earned a save over the Yankees on Tuesday. He struck out two.

Puk was tasked with protecting a 7-4 lead in the ninth inning. He struck out the first two batters he faced before coughing up a solo shot to Ben Rice. Puk has punched out four batters in two innings but has also allowed a pair of hits and a walk. He converted the first save for Arizona this season and appears to be the main candidate for ninth-inning work.