Diamondbacks' A.J. Puk: Throwing off mound
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Puk (elbow) has begun throwing bullpen sessions off a mound, MLB.com reports.
The sessions are described as "short box," which is when a catcher sets up just in front of home plate. Puk underwent internal brace elbow surgery last June and is expected back sometime around the All-Star break.
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