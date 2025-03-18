Puk walked one and struck out one over a scoreless inning in Monday's split-squad game against the Angels.

Arizona had its top two closer candidates working in separate split-squad games Monday. Both Puk and Justin Martinez worked scoreless innings, and both have pitched worthy of being the team's primary closer to start the regular season. Puk owns a 1.50 ERA with three walks and nine strikeouts over six Cactus League innings. Martinez has the same number of walks and strikeouts over the same number of frames but a 4.50 ERA thanks to one bad outing. Kevin Ginkel (1.69 ERA) could also factor into the closing decision. Settling on a closer is one of the items on manager Torey Lovullo's to-do list in the final week of spring training.