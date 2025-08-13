Saalfrank delivered a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record the save in a 6-4 victory over the Rangers.

With Jalen Beeks unavailable after pitching Tuesday and Kyle Backhus working in the seventh inning, it was Saalfrank who got the call in the ninth after Arizona took the lead with four runs in the top half. The left-hander got the job done, setting down the top of the Rangers order to earn his first major-league save. The 27-year-old Saalfrank has been impressive since rejoining the Diamondbacks in early July. He's allowed just one run while striking out nine in his first 14 innings, establishing himself as a high-leverage option down the stretch.