Saalfrank blew the save in Saturday's 10-7 loss against the Rockies. He allowed two runs on two hits over two-thirds of an inning.

The southpaw entered in the eighth inning with a one-run lead, one out and two runners in scoring position, but promptly gave up the lead by allowing a two-run single to Kyle Farmer. A few batters later, he served up a two-run homer to Tyler Freeman. Saalfrank came into Saturday's outing with a sparkling 0.64 ERA through 14 innings on the season, though his disproportionate 1.07 WHIP hinted that some regression might be coming.