Arizona placed Adams on the 60-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured right ankle.
Adams suffered the injury in Tuesday's game against the Giants and can be ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 regular season. Slade Cecconi will fill his spot on the 40-man roster as he prepares to make his MLB debut in a start Wednesday night at San Francisco.
