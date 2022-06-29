Smith allowed three hits and struck out four over three scoreless relief innings in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Padres.

Smith held San Diego off the scoreboard for three innings, which gave Arizona hitters the opportunity to erase a 6-0 deficit for the win. While Smith's ERA is 5.11, the left-hander has whittled that down from a horrendous start that prompted the organization to demote him to Triple-A Reno. Since May 1, when the Diamondbacks brought him back to the majors as a multi-inning reliever, Smith sports a 3.27 ERA over 33 relief innings. He may get consideration for a move into the rotation following the team's decision place Zach Davies (shoulder inflammation) on the 15-day injured list.