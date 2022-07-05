Hummel started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 8-3 win over the Giants.

Hummel was recently called up, giving Arizona another right-handed bat -- he's a switch hitter -- to deploy against the southpaws, like San Francisco's Carlos Rodon. The 27-year-old outfielder batted .178 during his first MLB stint in 2022, but after a productive stretch at Triple-A Reno, Hummel has hit in three consecutive games with two stolen bases.