Hummel went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Hummel entered in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter for Jordan Luplow, who was removed with a foot injury. Luplow was in the game after Daulton Varsho left with a back injury, so the Diamondbacks could be down a pair of outfielders heading into Saturday's game. That would open an opportunity for the switch-hitting Hummel, who is batting .186 over 86 at-bats.