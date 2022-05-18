The Diamondbacks placed Hummel on the injured list Wednesday without a designation, implying that he's been added to the COVID-19-related IL.

Hummel had been in line to make his third consecutive start in Wednesday's series finale with the Dodgers, but he was ultimately scratched after testing positive for the virus or being ruled out due to contact-tracing-related concerns. In a corresponding move, Arizona called up infielder Yonny Hernandez from Triple-A Reno.