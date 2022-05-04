Hummel will serve as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Wednesday's game in Miami, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

The righty-hitting Hummel has mostly served as a short-side platoon player since making Arizona's Opening Day roster, but he'll stick in the lineup against a right-handed starting pitcher (Elieser Hernandez) for the second straight game after also starting against righty Pablo Lopez in Monday's series opener. Hummel will be filling in Wednesday for Christian Walker, whose season-long struggles in addition to Seth Beer's ongoing slump has positioned Hummel to pick up more at-bats.