Hummel isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers.
Even though Seth Beer was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Hummel will be out of the lineup for the fourth time in the last seven games. Daulton Varsho will serve as the designated hitter while Jose Herrera starts behind the dish.
