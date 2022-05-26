Hummel isn't starting Thursday against the Dodgers.
Although Hummel was activated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Dodgers, he'll be out of the lineup. The 27-year-old should serve as the Diamondbacks' primary designated hitter now that he's healthy, but Christian Walker will serve as the DH while Jake McCarthy enters the lineup in right field Thursday.
