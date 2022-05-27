Hummel will sit Friday against the Dodgers.
Hummel was starting regularly before he hit the COVDI-19 injured list in mid-May, but he's now been back for two days and has yet to re-enter the starting lineup. David Peralta starts in left field, while Daulton Varsho serves as the designated hitter.
