Hummel was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Hummel hit just .178 over 41 major-league games to begin the season, but he performed much better after being demoted to the minors. He slashed .346/.477/.500 with two homers, 13 runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases over 14 games in Reno and will rejoin the big-league club after Pavin Smith was sent down.
