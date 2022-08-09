Hummell was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Hummel earned another look at the big-league level by going 16-for-47 (.340) with a couple homers and eight RBI over his last 11 games with Reno. Hummel can catch and will take the roster spot of catcher Jose Herrera, but he has played only sparingly behind the plate this season and split his time between left field and the DH spot while with the big club earlier this season.
