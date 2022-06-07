Hummel entered Monday's game after left fielder David Peralta was removed due to back spasms. He want 0-for-1 in his only at-bat.
Peralta's injury looked worse as he left the field, so that it was just back spasms is a good sign. Hummel or Jordan Luplow are expected to fill in if Peralta needs to miss any time.
