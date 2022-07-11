Hummel was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Hummel lost out on some playing time recently and went 0-for-13 with an RBI and four strikeouts over his last five games. He should see more consistent at-bats in the minors, while Jake McCarthy was called up to provide additional outfield depth for the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel: Sits after four straight starts•
-
Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel: Active in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel: Recalled by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel: Heads to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel: Replaces injured Peralta•
-
Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel: Serves as emergency catcher•