Hummel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Hummel went 4-for-15 with a triple, a walk, four runs, an RBI and two stolen bases while starting in each of the past four games, but three of those starts came against left-handed pitching. With righty Alex Cobb on the hill for San Francisco on Wednesday, the switch-hitting Hummel will head to the bench for the series finale. He looks as though he'll be stuck in a short-side platoon role while all of David Peralta, Alek Thomas, Daulton Varsho and Ketel Marte are healthy and available.